Heavy rains in Istanbul claim at least two lives — Interia

In Istanbul, Turkey, at least two people have died as a result of heavy rains and flash floods. The bad weather flooded streets in various districts of Turkey's largest city, disrupted airport operations, and led to classes being cancelled at some schools.

Flooded streets and two victims

As Interia reports, more than 240 liters of precipitation per square meter fell in some parts of Istanbul. According to Hürriyet, the city has not recorded such figures since 1985. The rains began on Tuesday and intensified in the Bosphorus area, as well as in the north and central parts of the European side of the city.

Municipal services received 6,937 reports concerning the consequences of the bad weather. Water entered, among other places, the historic Sadabad Mosque. Videos circulated on social media showing water flowing into buses.

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A 34-year-old man died in the Sarıyer district while trying to cross a road during a flash flood. He lost his balance, fell and hit his head on the pavement; the man was taken to hospital, but could not be saved. Another victim was a 14-year-old teenager who was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle in Çukurbostan Park in the Balat district. An investigation has been launched into his death.

Restrictions at the airport and schools

Due to the storms, 43 aircraft scheduled to land at Istanbul Airport were diverted to other airports in Turkey and abroad. Classes at schools were cancelled for a day in six districts of the city, while Istanbul's universities switched to remote learning.

Istanbul's AKOM disaster coordination center forecast further intense rainfall, primarily near the Bosphorus and in the Asian part of the city. In some places, another 50 to 70 liters of water per square meter could fall, while wind gusts could reach 80 km/h. The authorities also introduced traffic restrictions, including a ban on motorcycles and scooters.

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