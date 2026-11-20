Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton have reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. In the final matches of the John McEnroe Group, Zverev defeated France's Arthur Fils, while Shelton beat Spain's Rafael Khodar, Interia Sport reports.

Zverev finishes the group undefeated

The German tennis player defeated Fils 6:4, 7:6 (8). In the first set, the decisive moment came in the seventh game, when Zverev secured a break. In the second set, with the score at 6:5, the Frenchman had two opportunities to break his opponent's serve but failed to convert them. In the tiebreak, Zverev led 6:1, failed to capitalize on five consecutive match points, but ended the match on his sixth attempt — 8:6.

Zverev took first place in the John McEnroe Group with three wins in three matches and won all six sets. Shelton finished second with two wins, one defeat and a 4:3 set record. Fils completed the group stage with a 1:2 record, while Khodar lost all three matches.

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Shelton will play Alcaraz

Shelton defeated Khodar 7:6 (8), 7:5. The players took the first set to a tiebreak, where each had two set-point opportunities. The American won the tiebreak 10:8. In the second set, the opponents exchanged breaks, and at 5:5 Khodar lost his own serve. Shelton then served for the match.

Carlos Alcaraz has already secured first place in the Ivan Lendl Group and will face Shelton in Saturday's semifinal. The second playoff participant will be determined by the match between Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe, scheduled for Friday. On the same day, Alcaraz will play Flavio Cobolli.

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