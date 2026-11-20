U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible accession to NATO in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

According to them, last week Kushner discussed this idea during meetings in Abu Dhabi attended by a Russian delegation, as well as in Dublin with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European officials. According to the publication’s sources, Washington is considering two possible scenarios for ending the war.

The first involves Ukraine withdrawing its troops and relinquishing its claims to the part of Donbas under its control, in exchange for full NATO membership. The second option involves a freeze on hostilities along the front lines and the provision of security guarantees to Kyiv based on an international treaty involving the U.S. and European allies, but without Ukraine joining the Alliance.

The day before, Kushner stated that the U.S. had convinced the Kremlin of the need to build security guarantees for Ukraine based on Article 5 of the NATO Charter on collective defense. At the same time, on Friday, November 20, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that Moscow finds any option involving Ukraine’s accession to the Alliance unacceptable.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources in diplomatic circles.

Recall that Putin called Ukraine’s retention of part of the Donbas “nonsensical.”

Putin wants to seize the entire Donbas region by the end of the year.

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