Fiona, a nine-year-old female hippopotamus who became a global celebrity shortly after her birth in 2017, has died at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States. The animal swallowed a knitted hat that had accidentally fallen into her enclosure, and after an 11-day struggle, veterinarians were unable to save her.

The incident occurred on November 8. A visitor tossed a knitted hat into the air, but a draft from a ceiling fan caught the hat and carried it directly into Fiona’s enclosure. The hippo swallowed the foreign object.

Veterinarians spent 11 days trying to help the animal. They conducted examinations, prescribed medication, and even used a vibrating platform to help the hat pass through her digestive system.

However, on November 19, Fiona died from complications.

The female hippo gained international fame in 2017 when she was born six weeks premature. Despite a poor prognosis, she managed to survive and later became one of the most famous residents of the Cincinnati Zoo.

After news of her death broke, her fans began bringing flowers to the zoo to say goodbye to their beloved hippo.

At the Cincinnati Zoo, veterinarians rescued a female hippo named Fiona, who had swallowed a knitted hat.

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