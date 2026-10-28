Actress Susan Saint James dies at 80 — Asharq Al-Awsat

Actress Susan Saint James, known for her roles in the series McMillan & Wife and Kate & Allie, has died at the age of 80. People magazine reported this, citing the actress's representative, writes Asharq Al-Awsat. According to the publication, Saint James was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Television career

Susan Jane Miller was born on August 14, 1946, in Los Angeles. As a teenager, she worked as a model in Paris, and at the age of 20 she returned to Los Angeles and signed a seven-year contract with Universal Studios.

The actress made her television debut in 1966 in Fame is the Name of the Game. She later played research assistant Peggy Maxwell in the series The Name of the Game. Saint James won an Emmy Award for this role in 1969.

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She gained her greatest popularity for playing Sally McMillan in the crime series McMillan & Wife, where Rock Hudson was her co-star. The series aired from 1971 to 1976, and the actress received three Emmy nominations for the role. Later, she played Kate in the CBS sitcom Kate & Allie, which was broadcast from 1984 to 1989. She was nominated for an Emmy twice more for this work.

Family and later years

In 1981, when Saint James was a guest host on Saturday Night Live, she met the show's then executive producer Dick Ebersol. They married about six weeks after meeting and had three sons — Charlie, Willie, and Teddy. Teddy died in 2004 at the age of 14 in a private plane crash.

After Kate & Allie ended, the actress stepped away from regular television work, focusing on raising her younger children in Litchfield, Connecticut. She occasionally appeared in The Drew Carey Show, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Suits, and also supported Special Olympics as a volunteer and member of the organization's board of directors.

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