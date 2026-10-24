The rights holders to Elvis Presley’s music have filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, the company that develops the Claude artificial intelligence system. They claim that the company trained its models on 274 of the performer’s songs without permission, Rolling Stone reports.

$41 million in claims

According to the publication, the lawsuit was filed by Authentic Brands Group, a licensing group that controls Presley’s music and image. The case, ABE EPE LLC v. Anthropic, mentions the hits All Shook Up, Can’t Help Falling in Love and Don’t Be Cruel, as well as lesser-known songs.

The plaintiffs are seeking $150,000 for each song whose rights they believe were infringed. The total amount of the claims is approximately $41 million.

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Claims regarding Claude

The lawsuit alleges that Claude generated outputs that infringe copyrights in works from music catalogs available online, including Presley’s songs. The plaintiffs also state that one of the newer versions of Claude, when asked to recreate specific songs for a modern audience, generated lyrics close to the originals in structure, reused musical hooks, and a set of verses, choruses, and bridges.

The plaintiffs’ attorney Richard Busch said they seek to protect the exclusive rights to these compositions. The lawsuit also alleges that Anthropic may have created unlicensed derivative works using artificial intelligence models.

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