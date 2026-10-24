Blackpink member Lisa has released the six-track EP Press Play, with Tarantino as its lead single. As Korea Herald reports, the release also includes the songs Sawadika, V12, Cobra, Cut U Off and Sweat.

A cinematic-style music video

The singer also unveiled a music video for Tarantino, inspired by the cinematic style of director Quentin Tarantino. In the video, Lisa walks through a hotel to deliver a letter to her favorite director, overcoming a series of obstacles and finding herself in dynamic scenes.

On the eve of the release, the artist held a pre-listening event for all six tracks in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong district. The event was designed around the concept of a vintage Hollywood cinema, matching the EP’s cinematic theme.

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Sawadika’s results

The previously released track Sawadika received a music video filmed in Lisa’s hometown of Bangkok. According to her agency, the video garnered more than 70.8 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours — the most successful launch of the artist’s music video and the highest first-day figure among music videos released in 2026.

Sawadika debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking Lisa’s highest debut on the ranking as a solo artist. Earlier, she performed the song at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she also won the Best Pop award for Dream.

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