Singer Chappell Roan on October 22 concluded a two-day series of Super Graphic Spectacular charity concerts dedicated to raising funds to support LGBTQ+ youth. During the final performance, she invited PinkPantheress and Lola Young onstage, Rolling Stone reports.

Duets on the final night

Together with PinkPantheress, Roan performed the track Tonight from the British artist's release Fancy That and its remix edition Fancy Some More?. Lola Young joined Roan for a performance of Picture You from Roan's album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, turning it into a duet.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Guests at the two concerts

Over the two evenings, the program also featured Tinashe, Amanda Lepore, Blaine Petrovia, Kira Jete, Caroline Polachek, MUNA, Alyssa May, Fantasia Royale Gaga, and Sweaty Eddie. Roan also took the stage during Caroline Polachek's set, performing Look at Me Now from the album Pang with her.

Fundraising for LGBTQ+ communities

The event was held to mark the first anniversary of the Midwest Princess Project. All net proceeds from the concerts are to be directed toward continued support for transgender youth and LGBTQ+ communities. Roan's official website stated that the project has already raised more than $800,000 and supported over 60 organizations working for the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ people.

Read us on