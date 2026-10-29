In Seoul, BLACKPINK members Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo will be awarded South Korea’s Order of Cultural Merit. Rock singer Shin Hae-chul, who died in 2014, will also receive the award posthumously.

State recognition for pop culture figures

The Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony will take place at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul. As Korea Herald reports, a total of 36 individuals and groups will receive Orders of Cultural Merit and official commendations.

The ceremony is being held for the 17th year. It is the highest government honor for pop culture figures, including singers, actors, comedians, voice actors and television screenwriters. This year, ten recipients will be awarded the Order of Cultural Merit. Another seven will receive presidential commendations, eight will receive prime ministerial commendations, and 11 will receive commendations from the minister of culture, sports and tourism.

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Order recipients

Shin Hae-chul will posthumously receive the Eungwan, or Silver Order of Cultural Merit. He was recognized for his contribution to popularizing Korean rock music, particularly for experimental work with bands such as N.EX.T.

The Bogwan, or Order of the Precious Crown, will be presented to comedian and television host Yoo Jae-suk, singer Han Young-ae, theater producer Park Myung-sung, voice actress Park Young-nam, and jazz musician Shin Kwan-woong. BLACKPINK members will receive the Okgwan, or Order of the Jade Crown.

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