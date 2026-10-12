Montenegro has closed 21 of the 33 negotiation chapters as part of the process of joining the European Union. The country has thus completed work on most of the areas that must be agreed upon for EU accession.

On Monday, October 13, Montenegro closed three more negotiation chapters—17, 18, and 19. According to Spajić, these chapters represent the three key pillars of European integration: responsible economic governance, sound public policy-making, and social progress.

“At this point, the Montenegrin government has literally fulfilled all obligations within its jurisdiction that are necessary for the final phase of negotiations. I believe that at other levels as well, the necessary level of wisdom and compromise will be achieved to bring this process to a successful conclusion,” wrote the Prime Minister of Montenegro.

Milojko Spajić also reiterated that his country aims to achieve full membership in the European Union by 2028.

Marta Kos noted that about two-thirds of all chapters are now closed and the home stretch for Montenegro is already in sight—but it is important not to forget to implement reforms.

“Reforms under these chapters will help maintain price stability, provide governments with accurate data for better decision-making, and strengthen workers’ rights and workplace safety. All political forces, both in the government and in the opposition, have a responsibility to put the interests of Montenegrins first, work together, and implement the remaining reforms without delay,” Kos wrote.

This was reported with reference to statements by Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

Montenegro has deported Rybar founder Mykhailo Zvinchuk — Jerusalem Post.

As a reminder, the head of the Russian pro-war channel Rybar was detained in Montenegro.

Earlier, OpenAI blocked a network of ChatGPT accounts linked to the Russian Z-channel “Rybar.”

Meanwhile, Medvedev threatened Europeans and Americans following the detention of the Russian propagandist.

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