In the Rostov Region, drones damaged a bridge on the highway leading to Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

In Russia’s Rostov Region, a bridge over the Mius River on the “Novorossiya” highway—which connects Rostov-on-Don with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

According to Slyusar, the damage was recorded at the 97th kilometer of the highway in the Neklinovsky District.

In addition to the bridge, construction equipment was damaged in the attack. Specifically, two crawler cranes were damaged. There are no reports of casualties.

The governor reported that traffic across the bridge is currently being directed in alternating directions.

The “Novorossiya” highway connects Rostov-on-Don with the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

This was reported by the Russian service of the BBC, citing a statement by Yuriy Slyusar, governor of the Rostov Region.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities. The attack caused fires at industrial sites in the city, and part of Ryazan was left without power.

In October 2026, nearly 34,000 of the 69,200 scheduled flights in Russia were delayed or canceled. The main reason was regular restrictions on airport operations due to the threat of drone attacks.

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