On the night of October 24, widespread power outages occurred on the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula.

The blackout affected Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta and Greater Yalta, Feodosia, Yevpatoria, Dzhankoy, Alushta, Kerch, Armiansk, Krasnoperekopsk, Sudak, as well as dozens of districts and settlements, including Bakhchysarai, Belogorsk, Kirov, Saki, and others. According to preliminary reports, the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were also left without power.

The occupying authorities confirmed a serious emergency. Sevastopol Mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev stated that the city was temporarily without power as a result of an attack on energy infrastructure outside Sevastopol. Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the head of the Crimean occupation administration, also reported an incident on the power grids outside the peninsula. According to additional reports, the issues may have affected a 500-kilovolt high-voltage substation in Taman, Krasnodar Krai, Russia.

Special operating procedures were implemented at life-support and social service facilities, with a switch to backup power sources. Subsequently, the occupying authorities began a phased restoration of power supply as grid capacity gradually increased. Power was restored in Yalta, Gurzuf, Alushta, and partially in Simferopol. However, in some cities, particularly Simferopol and Yalta, the power went out again shortly thereafter due to instability in the power grid.

Source: “Crimean Wind.”

On the night of October 24, in the Russian city of Rostov, explosions caused power outages and sparked a fire. Part of the city was left without power.

On October 24, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region, followed by a massive fire. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked the “Togliattikauchuk” plant.

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