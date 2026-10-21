In the UK, the country’s largest energy supplier, Octopus, has offered fleets discounts of up to 30% on public charging for electric cars and vans. The FleetBoost service is intended to help companies reduce costs during the transition to electric transport, Autocar reports.

Discounts across three networks

FleetBoost is available through a monthly subscription for each driver via the Octopus Fleet platform, developed together with Rightcharge. It allows users to find and pay for public charging, automates reimbursement for home-charging costs and shows fleet managers electricity expenses.

Discounted rates are already available at MFG EV Power, Ionity and Be.EV charging stations. Octopus plans to add other networks to the programme in the coming months. According to the company, for 99% of the UK, the nearest FleetBoost charging point is within 14 miles, while cheaper chargers are marked in the app.

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The cost of public charging

An Octopus representative told Autocar that fleets provide a steady flow of vehicles and help keep charging stations busy. This, he said, helped secure agreements on lower rates.

According to a Rightcharge report, public charging accounted for 27% of all fleet charging sessions in 2025, but represented 57% of their electricity spending. On the most expensive networks, electricity can cost 93 pence per kilowatt-hour, compared with less than 7 pence per kilowatt-hour under a home tariff with low overnight rates.

Industry association ChargeUK explained the difference by high energy prices, fixed charges and 20% VAT for public charging versus 5% for household electricity. For a Tesla Model Y, costs can range from 1.5 to 21 pence per mile depending on where it is charged. Under the latest indicative rates from HM Revenue & Customs, a comparable diesel vehicle costs 16 pence per mile, while a petrol one costs 17 pence.

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