Photo: One person was injured and homes were damaged in a Russian attack in the Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, one person was injured and homes and cars were damaged as a result of a Russian attack.

In the Vyshhorod District, eight private homes and a car were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, a residential property was damaged. A 47-year-old woman sustained injuries. She was hospitalized.

Source: Kyiv Region Police reported on Facebook. As a reminder, as of the morning of October 26, 2026, air quality in Kyiv is generally moderate, though harmful levels have been recorded in some areas. In the Kamianets-Podilskyi District of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on October 26. Emergency power outages were implemented due to the strike, and two residential buildings were also damaged.

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