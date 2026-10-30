The South Bridge in Kyiv will be opened to traffic in both directions

Traffic is gradually resuming on the South Bridge in Kyiv. Currently, vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons can already use it—in a single lane from the left bank to the right bank.

Starting at 5:00 p.m. on October 30, another lane will open in the opposite direction—from the right bank to the left bank.

This decision was made following a technical inspection of the bridge and expert assessments by the National Institute for Infrastructure Development.

At the same time, specialists continue to work on repairing damaged structures, particularly those that support the metro system.

To improve transportation in the city, the number of buses on duplicate routes has also been increased, and new routes No. 3M and No. 48 have been launched.

Source: Vitali Klitschko

Starting October 30, vehicle traffic across the South Bridge from the left bank to the right bank will gradually resume in Kyiv. Initially, traffic will be permitted in only one lane and limited to vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons.

The South Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following a ballistic missile attack.

During the latest attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that the bridges have a significant safety margin, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairing the damaged road surface will take some time.

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