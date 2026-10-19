Air Quality in Kyiv: Data as of October 19

As of the morning of October 19, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remains good, and monitoring stations are not recording any significant pollution. You can track real-time readings in different areas of the capital via the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

Readings on different maps may vary slightly, as the services use their own networks of monitoring stations and data processing methods. Therefore, to assess the situation, it is important to consider the overall trends and readings in a specific area.

Air quality can change throughout the day, so it’s a good idea to check the latest data before spending a long time outdoors.

The SaveEcoBot interactive map shows air pollution levels in Kyiv and specific districts of the capital. The service uses data from a network of online monitoring stations, some of which operate in real time.

As of 7:00 a.m. on October 19, 2026, the overall air quality in Kyiv was good. However, readings in specific districts may have varied.

The lowest pollution index was recorded in the Desnianskyi district—7 AQI. The highest reading was in the Shevchenkivskyi district—42 AQI, which corresponds to a moderate level of pollution.

The Aqicn map displays the air quality index in real time and allows users to view readings from individual monitoring stations. The service uses a scale ranging from good to hazardous pollution levels.

The LUN Misto AIR system measures the concentration of fine particulate matter (PM1, PM2.5, and PM10), as well as temperature and humidity. Data from the stations is displayed on an interactive map in AQI format. The higher the index value, the greater the level of air pollution.

If pollution levels rise, you should limit your time outdoors and stay indoors whenever possible. It’s best to keep windows and doors closed and wait to ventilate rooms until the situation improves.

It is also recommended to avoid physical activity outdoors, as people inhale a greater volume of air during such activities. Indoors, you should minimize the inflow of polluted air from outside. If you have an air purifier, use it according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

People with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, children, and the elderly should be especially cautious. They should monitor air quality and their own well-being.

Source: Glavkom

Kyiv will increase the number of buses due to damage to the metro infrastructure.

As a reminder, following Russia’s attack on Kyiv, an above-ground metro station and tracks were damaged, and there were casualties.

We should also note that Russian troops have shelled four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times.

Read us on