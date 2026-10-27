Kyiv plans to allocate 1 billion hryvnia for the construction of combined water crossings over the Dnipro River and the development of access roads to them.

This was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko following a meeting of the capital’s Defense Council, where the safety of bridge structures was discussed amid intensifying Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

According to Klitschko, the initiative was proposed by the state, and the government adopted a corresponding resolution. The locations of the crossings will be determined by the military command in coordination with the relevant authorities, in particular the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In addition, experts are developing additional technical solutions to preserve the bridge structures across the Dnipro River.

Source: Vitali Klitschko, Telegram

During their latest attack on the capital, Russian troops fired several ballistic missiles toward the South Bridge. Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ignat noted that the bridges have a significant margin of safety, so it is not easy to completely destroy such structures. At the same time, repairing the damaged road surface will take some time.

The Southern Bridge and the metro were damaged in Kyiv following the ballistic missile attack.

Starting next week, Kyiv plans to begin construction of backup pontoon crossings over the Dnipro River. These are intended to be used in the event that the main bridges are damaged, in order to maintain connectivity between the left and right banks.

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