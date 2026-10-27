In Kyiv, a company director was charged with burning tires without a permit

In Kyiv, law enforcement officials uncovered a company that was disposing of used car tires by burning them without the necessary permits. According to experts’ findings, the damage caused to the capital’s local community amounts to 3.9 million hryvnias. The company’s director has been notified of charges under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to law enforcement officials, the company burned used car tires in industrial furnaces without the appropriate permits for the emission of pollutants into the atmosphere.

In addition, used tires and the residues from their incineration were stored directly on the property without complying with proper conditions.

Such activities led to soil contamination with harmful substances and the loss of the soil’s natural properties. At the same time, burning tires without the proper permits posed a threat to the environment and human health.

As part of the criminal investigation, police officers, together with specialists from the State Environmental Inspection of the Capital District, conducted an inspection of the company’s premises.

Following this, an engineering and environmental assessment was ordered, the results of which determined the extent of the damage caused.

According to the experts’ findings, the losses to the Kyiv territorial community amount to 3.9 million hryvnias.

Investigators notified the company’s director that he is suspected of violating two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 239 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine —pollution or damage to land.

Part 2 of Article 364-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—abuse of authority by an official of a private-law legal entity.

The pretrial investigation is intended to establish all the circumstances of the offense and provide a legal assessment of the actions of those involved.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Earlier in Odesa, the SBU’s military counterintelligence unit detained a man suspected of installing GPS trackers on fuel tankers to plan Russian attacks. According to the investigation, the devices could have been used to track the movement of vehicles.

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