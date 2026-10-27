Metro service on the Green Line has been changed in Kyiv

Train service on the Green Line of the Kyiv Metro has been temporarily restricted. Currently, trains are running between the “Syrets” and “Vydubychi” stations, while service on the section between “Slavutych” and “Chervonyi Khutir” has been suspended. The Red and Blue lines continue to operate, but during an air raid alert, service on the above-ground section of the Red Line will be suspended.

The Kyiv Metro has announced changes to the operation of three lines. The most significant restrictions affect the Green Line, where trains are temporarily not running along the entire route. Service on the Green Line is currently operating between the “Syrets” and “Vydubychi” stations. The section from “Slavutych” to “Chervonyi Khutor” is temporarily out of service. Passengers planning to travel to these stations should take these restrictions into account when planning their route.

During the evening rush hour, the interval between trains on the Green Line will be 4 minutes and 30 seconds. The metro system promises to provide further updates on when normal service will resume.

What’s happening on the red and blue lines

On the Red Line, trains are running between the “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations. All stations are open to passengers. However, there is an important restriction: if an air raid alert is issued, train service on the above-ground section of the Red Line will be suspended. Passengers should keep this in mind when traveling and monitor metro announcements.

The Blue Line is operating as usual. No changes to service on this line have been reported.

When will normal service resume?

At this time, no exact time has been announced for the resumption of service on the Green Line. The Kyiv Metro has stated that it will provide additional updates to passengers once trains are running as usual again.

Before traveling, passengers should check the latest metro announcements, especially if their route passes through the “Slavutych” or “Chervonyi Khutir” stations. This will help them plan their route in advance and avoid unnecessary delays, according to the Kyiv City State Administration.

On the morning of October 27, following a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, traffic conditions became significantly more difficult. Traffic jams formed on both the left and right banks of the capital, the South Bridge is closed, and the metro is not operating on all sections.

Following the overnight ballistic attack on Kyiv, traffic across the South Bridge was blocked, so alternative routes were organized for vehicles. Separate detour routes were provided for drivers of passenger cars and trucks.

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