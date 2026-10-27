Taxis will no longer raise their prices during air raid alerts — Koretsky

The Ministries of Infrastructure and Economy have signed a memorandum with Bolt, Uklon, Uber, and OPTI, which sets limits on ride fares in Kyiv during air raid alerts, public transportation shutdowns, and other logistical crises.

Under the agreement, the maximum price increase will be 75% of the base fare. For example, if the usual fare is 200 UAH, it will not exceed 350 UAH while the restrictions are in effect.

The restrictions will remain in effect for at least two hours after a red-level air raid alert is lifted or until public transportation and bridge traffic return to normal.

The government expects other market operators to join the agreement, and the relevant authorities will monitor compliance with the memorandum.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi, official Telegram channel

On the evening of October 8, taxi fares in Kyiv rose sharply. This was caused by disruptions in public transportation: due to a drop in voltage in the power grid, the metro was temporarily suspended, and trams and trolleybuses were running with delays. Against this backdrop, demand for taxis rose, and the cost of some trips exceeded 1,300 hryvnias.

On the morning of October 2, taxi fares in Kyiv rose sharply due to traffic restrictions on the South Bridge, the Paton Bridge, and the Metro Bridge following an overnight enemy attack. During rush hour, a ride from the left bank of the capital to the right bank costs 700–1,100 hryvnias.

During prolonged air raid alerts in Kyiv, demand for taxi services rises significantly. According to the online service Bolt, the average number of ride requests across the city can be 30–50% higher than usual.

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