Traffic has been restricted for 10 days on the Ring Road in Kyiv

In Kyiv, on the section of the Ring Road running from Odesa Square toward the Borshchahivka residential neighborhood, traffic has been restricted for approximately 10 days due to the construction of a backup heating network to improve the energy resilience of the Teremky neighborhood.

A two-lane detour has been set up parallel to the Ring Road via Lyatoshynskoho Street, while traffic heading toward Odesa Square remains unrestricted.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration on Telegram.

In Kyiv, from October 10 to November 5, traffic on Sobornosti Avenue in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital will be partially restricted. This is due to road resurfacing work, according to the municipal corporation “Kyivavtodor.”

Public transportation disruptions have occurred in Kyiv due to a power outage in the electrical grid. Service for some public transportation routes has been temporarily suspended.

Read us on