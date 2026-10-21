Emergency power outages have been implemented in the Kyiv region and in the capital

In the Bucha District of Kyiv Oblast today, October 21, emergency power outages have been reported due to an attack on energy facilities. Utility workers are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

In other districts of the Kyiv region, rotational power outages are in effect.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, at the direction of Ukrenergo, emergency power outages are being implemented in parts of the Obolon, Shevchenkivskyi, and Sviatoshyn districts.

In other parts of the capital, power is being cut off according to the scheduled rotations.

Residents of the Kyiv region and the capital who currently have power are urged to use electricity sparingly and turn off appliances they are not using. This will help maintain the balance of the power grid.

This was reported by DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids.

On the evening of October 20, Russian drones struck two districts of Kyiv—Desnianskyi and Sviatoshynskyi. In one case, a drone struck a warehouse building; in the other, it struck the grounds of a garage cooperative. Emergency services were dispatched to the scenes.

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