On the morning of Wednesday, November 18, a temporary deterioration in air quality was recorded in two towns in the Kyiv region—Ivanivka and Brovary.

Moderate levels of fine particulate matter were detected there.

According to the Kyiv Regional State Administration, on the morning of November 18, elevated levels of fine particulate matter were recorded:

in the town of Ivankiv ;

in the city of Brovary.

In other settlements of the Kyiv region, air quality remains within safe limits.

“In other settlements of the Kyiv region, air quality remains within safe limits,” the Regional State Administration noted.

Experts also reported that no exceedances of permissible levels of chemical and biological substances were detected.

“Gamma radiation levels correspond to natural background levels,” the experts reported.

According to the regional administration, the concentration of fine particulate matter is gradually decreasing.

As experts explained, wind, cloud cover, and rain help mix the lower layer of the atmosphere, preventing harmful substances from accumulating.

“Therefore, there is no buildup of harmful substances. The air quality index remains good,” the experts clarified.

At the same time, the Regional State Administration reminded the public that prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter can cause breathing difficulties. Children, the elderly, and those with heightened sensitivity to irritants are particularly vulnerable to these particles.

Given the situation, experts recommend:

keep windows closed ;

limit prolonged time spent outdoors;

drink plenty of water;

if you have an air purifier, set it to maximum mode.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

As of the morning of November 18, air quality in Kyiv remains good, and monitoring stations are not recording significant pollution. The lowest pollution levels were recorded in the Darnytskyi district, while slightly higher levels were observed in the Obolonskyi and Podilskyi districts.

As a reminder, as of the morning of November 16, no significant air pollution was recorded in the capital, and the overall air quality was assessed as moderate. You can find out which districts of Kyiv have cleaner air and track changes in air quality in real time using the SaveEcoBot, LUN Misto AIR, and Aqicn services.

As of the morning of November 13, 2026, air quality in Kyiv remained at a moderate level. Monitoring stations have not recorded any significant pollution, though readings vary across different districts of the capital.

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