From November 18 to 20, the Kyiv circular commuter train will operate on an updated schedule. To improve connections between the right and left banks of the capital, 16 additional trips have been added.

Trains will run on the half-loop route Pochayna–Darnitsa–Vydubychi and Vydubychi–Darnitsa–Pochayna, stopping at all intermediate stations.

From November 18 to 20, in addition to the 96 regular trips on the full loop, there will be 16 additional trips—eight during the morning rush hour and eight during the evening rush hour.

“The additional circular commuter train services are a convenient alternative during rush hour for quickly getting to or from the stations on the blue (‘Pochayna’) and green (‘Vydubychi’) metro lines,” the announcement states.

Pochayna – Darnytsia – Vydubychi

Evening trips (November 18–20)

D10: Pochayna 4:59 p.m. – Darnytsia 5:26 p.m. – 5:34 p.m. – Vydubychi 5:45 p.m.

D12: Pochayna 5:59 p.m. – Darnytsia 6:24 p.m. – 6:32 p.m. – Vydubychi 6:44 p.m.

D14: Pochayna 6:59 p.m. – Darnytsia 7:24 p.m. – 7:34 p.m. – Vydubychi 7:46 p.m.

D16: Pochayna 7:59 p.m. – Darnytsia 8:24 p.m. – 8:32 p.m. – Vydubychi 8:42 p.m.

Morning Trips (November 18–20)

D02: Pochayna 5:59 a.m. – Darnytsia 6:24 a.m. – 6:32 a.m. – Vydubychi 6:44 a.m.

D04: Pochayna 6:59 a.m. – Darnytsia 7:24 a.m. – 7:32 a.m. – Vydubychi 7:44 a.m.

D06: Pochayna 7:59 a.m. – Darnytsia 8:24 a.m. – 8:32 a.m. – Vydubychi 8:44 a.m.

D08: Pochayna 08:59 – Darnytsia 09:24 – 09:32 – Vydubychi 09:44

Vydubychi – Darnytsia – Pochayna

Evening Trips (November 18–20)

D09: Vydubychi 5:00 PM – Darnytsia 5:11 PM – 5:19 PM – Pochayna 5:44 PM

D11: Vydubychi 5:53 p.m. – Darnytsia 6:04 p.m. – 6:17 p.m. – Pochayna 6:44 p.m.

D13: Vydubychi 6:55 PM – Darnytsia 7:07 PM – 7:17 PM – Pochayna 7:43 PM

D15: Vydubychi 7:58 p.m. – Darnytsia 8:10 p.m. – 8:18 p.m. – Pochayna 8:45 p.m.

Morning Trips (November 18–20)

D01: Vydubychi 5:52 a.m. – Darnytsia 6:06 a.m. – 6:16 a.m. – Pochayna 6:44 a.m.

D03: Vydubychi 6:52 a.m. – Darnytsia 7:06 a.m. – 7:16 a.m. – Pochayna 7:44 a.m.

D05: Vydubychi 7:52 a.m. – Darnytsia 8:04 a.m. – 8:16 a.m. – Pochayna 8:44 a.m.

D07: Vydubychi 08:52 – Darnytsia 09:04 – 09:17 – Pochayna 09:44

Source: Kyiv City Express

As a reminder, traffic has partially resumed on the South Bridge in Kyiv.

Train service on the green metro line has also resumed in Kyiv.

Prior to this, train service on the Green Line had been suspended following a rocket attack.

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