In Kyiv, temporary traffic has been permitted across the South Bridge from the left bank to the right bank.

The restriction applies to passenger cars and trucks weighing up to 10 metric tons, as well as public transportation vehicles with a total weight of up to 18 metric tons.

Traffic has been organized at regulated intervals following an inspection of the bridge’s structures by specialists from the State Enterprise “National Institute for Infrastructure Development.”

Traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains closed due to damage to the bridge. Municipal workers are continuing to repair the bridge, and further expansion of traffic will depend on the results of a technical inspection.

Source: Vitali Klitschko.

A video of the Northern Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes has been posted online. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure, with people crossing the bridge on foot.

In Kyiv, the effects of the Russian strikes on November 17 were reported in four districts: Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Obolonskyi. The attack damaged critical infrastructure, caused fires, and led to disruptions in water and heat supply in some areas.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by Russian shelling on November 16.

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