To ensure reliable transportation between the right and left banks of Kyiv, 16 additional trips on the Kyiv City Express circular commuter train will begin running on the evening of November 17.

The additional trains will run a half-loop along the routes Pochaina—Darnitsa—Vydubychi and back, stopping at all intermediate stations. As early as the evening of November 17, the first 8 additional trips from the right bank to the left bank will begin service: train D10 will depart from the “Pochayna” station at 4:59 p.m., and train D09 will depart from Vydubychi station at 5:00 p.m.

In addition, from November 18 through 20, in addition to the 96 regular trips covering the full loop, 16 additional trains will run daily—8 during the morning rush hour and 8 during the evening rush hour. The company notes that this will help passengers reach the stations on the blue (“Pochayna”) and green (“Vydubychi”) metro lines more quickly during peak hours.

Schedule of additional trains for November



17–20 ➡️Pochayna – Darnytsia – Vydubychi

Evening trains (November 17–20)

D10: Pochayna 4:59 PM — Darnytsia 5:26 PM – 5:34 PM — Vydubychi 5:45

PM D12: Pochayna 5:59 PM — Darnytsia 6:24 PM – 6:32 PM — Vydubychi 6:44

PM D14: Pochayna 6:59 p.m. — Darnytsia 7:24 p.m. – 7:34 p.m. — Vydubychi 7:46

p.m. D16: Pochayna 19:59 — Darnytsia 20:24 – 20:32 — Vydubychi 20:42



Morning trips (November 18–20)

D02: Pochayna 5:59 a.m. — Darnytsia 6:24 a.m. – 6:32 a.m. — Vydubychi 6:44

a.m. D04: Pochayna 6:59 a.m. — Darnytsia 7:24 a.m. – 7:32 a.m. — Vydubychi 7:44

a.m. D06: Pochayna 7:59 a.m. — Darnytsia 8:24 a.m. – 8:32 a.m. — Vydubychi 8:44

a.m. D08: Pochayna 08:59 — Darnytsia 09:24 – 09:32 — Vydubychi 09:44



➡️Vydubychi – Darnytsia – Pochayna

Evening Trips (November 17–20)

D09: Vydubychi 5:00 PM — Darnytsia 5:11 PM – 5:19 PM — Pochayna 5:44

PM D11: Vydubychi 5:53 PM — Darnytsia 6:04 PM – 6:17 PM — Pochayna 6:44

p.m. D13: Vydubychi 6:55 p.m. — Darnytsia 7:07 p.m. – 7:17 p.m. — Pochayna 7:43

p.m. D15: Vydubychi 7:58 p.m. — Darnytsia 8:10 p.m. – 8:18 p.m. — Pochayna 8:45



p.m. Morning Trips (November 18–20)

D01: Vydubychi 5:52 a.m. — Darnytsia 6:06 a.m. – 6:16 a.m. — Pochayna 6:44

a.m. D03: Vydubychi 6:52 a.m. — Darnytsia 7:06 a.m. – 7:16 a.m. — Pochayna 7:44

a.m. D05: Vydubychi 7:52 a.m. — Darnytsia 8:04 a.m. – 8:16 a.m. — Pochayna 8:44

a.m. D07: Vydubychi 08:52 — Darnytsia 09:04 – 09:17 — Pochayna 09:44

Source: Kyiv City Express.

In Kyiv, experts are inspecting the North and South Bridges, which were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Mayor Vitali Klitschko showed the extent of the damage to the North Bridge caused by the Russian shelling on November 16.

A video of the North Bridge in Kyiv following Russian ballistic missile strikes has been posted online. The footage shows the aftermath of the attack on the capital’s transportation infrastructure as people cross the bridge on foot.

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