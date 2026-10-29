In Kyiv, a car fell through the asphalt due to a water main break

On the morning of October 29, a major accident occurred in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi District involving a 500-mm-diameter water main, causing the road surface to collapse and a parked car to fall into the hole.

Emergency rescue teams have already removed the damaged vehicle from the scene. Due to repair and restoration work being carried out by specialists from “Kyivvodokanal,” traffic on Holosiivska Street is temporarily restricted to two lanes in the direction of Viktor Zabila Street. Additionally, residents of buildings No. 14 and No. 16 were left without centralized water supply due to the damaged pipeline.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration.

On the morning of October 27, following a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, traffic conditions became significantly more difficult. Traffic jams formed on both the left and right banks of the capital; the South Bridge was closed after a missile strike; and the metro is not operating on all lines.

Following the overnight ballistic attack on Kyiv, traffic across the South Bridge was blocked, so alternative routes were organized for vehicles. Drivers of passenger cars and trucks were provided with specific detour routes.

Read us on