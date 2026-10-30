In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter

On October 28, in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi District, an intoxicated driver collided with an electric scooter ridden by a 15-year-old student. The teenager suffered a closed fracture of the tibia and was hospitalized, and the driver was notified that he was a suspect.

The accident occurred on October 28 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Kostyantyn Dankevych Street in the Desnianskyi district of the capital. The driver of a Renault Kangoo was traveling on the roadway and, while making a left turn into a residential area, collided with an electric scooter ridden by a 15-year-old boy. As a result of the accident, the student suffered a broken shin and was hospitalized.

It was determined that the driver of the car was under the influence of alcohol—a “Drager” breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.42 per mille. Police detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators from the Kyiv Police Headquarters informed the man that he was suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—violation of traffic safety rules or vehicle operation rules by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated. The penalty under this article provides for imprisonment for up to three years, along with disqualification from driving for up to five years.

Source: Kyiv Police Communications Department

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Lviv–Lutsk highway.

Fatal traffic accident in Fastiv: two people died; children were among the victims.

In Volyn, a drunk police officer struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

On October 13, in the village of Nova Vodolaha in the Kharkiv region, a 33-year-old woman who was driving a car died as a result of a traffic accident.

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