In Kyiv, a Rozetka store near Comfort Town was damaged by a Russian strike

A Rozetka store near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack on October 29. The company has announced how it will handle order fulfillment for customers.

On the evening of October 29, a Rozetka store located near the “Comfort Town” residential complex in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian missile strike.

The company noted that once safe and full access to the premises is restored, customer orders will be transferred to the nearest store in the chain.

Packages that were en route to the damaged store near “Comfort Town” at the time of the strike will also be redirected there.

Rozetka promises to notify customers affected by these changes personally. They will also be provided with all necessary information regarding the pickup of their orders.

Source: Rozetka

Meanwhile, traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv is partially resuming.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 30. In the Dnipro district of the capital, a single-story building was partially destroyed and a fire broke out due to falling debris.

On the morning of Friday, October 30, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

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