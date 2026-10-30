A man who tried to board a bus with a combat grenade will stand trial in Kyiv

In the capital, an indictment was filed against a 39-year-old resident of the Khmelnytskyi region who was detained at a bus station with a live fragmentation grenade in his bag. The man faces up to seven years in prison.

The suspect was apprehended in September of this year by officers from Special Purpose Police Regiment No. 1, who were maintaining public order near the bus station on Symon Petliura Street. During a search, they discovered an object resembling ammunition in his bag.

Bomb disposal experts from the Kyiv City Police Headquarters and an investigative team from the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department worked at the scene. The experts seized the assembled casing of a fragmentation hand grenade with a fuse.

As it turned out, the dangerous object was being carried by a 39-year-old resident of the Khmelnytskyi region, who had arrived at the bus station to board a bus. Thus, he could have ended up on public transportation with a live grenade, endangering other passengers.

Investigators then detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified him that he was suspected of violating Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—the illegal possession of an explosive device without the permission required by law.

The pretrial investigation has now been completed, and the indictment has been submitted to the court. The defendant faces up to seven years in prison.

Source: Kyiv Police

In the Khmelnytskyi region, men who attacked police officers with an automatic rifle will stand trial.

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