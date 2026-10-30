Traffic on the South Bridge in Kyiv is being partially restored

Starting October 30, traffic across the South Bridge from the left bank to the right bank in Kyiv will gradually resume. Initially, traffic will be permitted in only one lane and will be limited to vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons.

In the first phase, traffic will be opened in a single lane for vehicles weighing up to 10 metric tons, including passenger cars.

This decision was made based on the results of a technical inspection of the structure and the findings of an expert assessment by the National Institute for Infrastructure Development.

At the same time, traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains closed for now. Technical work is continuing on this section.

“Traffic from the right bank to the left bank remains closed for now. Technical work is ongoing on this section. We will provide further updates on the resumption of traffic,” the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

At the same time, specialists from relevant municipal utilities, together with scientists, are developing technical solutions to repair the damaged structures of the South Bridge.

In particular, this concerns the structural elements that support the operation of the metro.

The Kyiv City State Administration urged drivers to take current restrictions into account when planning their routes and to monitor announcements regarding further changes to traffic patterns.

This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

One person was killed as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of October 30. In the Dnipro district of the capital, a single-story building was partially destroyed and a fire broke out due to falling debris.

On the morning of Friday, October 30, debris from an enemy drone fell in the Obolon district of Kyiv.

Russia—the aggressor state—launched a new ballistic missile strike on Kyiv, Ukraine. In the Darnytskyi district, a warehouse was hit, resulting in a fire. Prior to that, slightly more than six explosions were heard in various districts of the capital.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, following a missile attack, missile debris caught fire in the courtyard of a residential complex. At another location, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in a residential building.

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