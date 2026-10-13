Kyiv has eliminated the system of rotating power outages

In Kyiv, instead of the usual lines and power outages, individualized schedules have been introduced for each address.

These changes are due to the complex situation in the power grid and are being implemented at the direction of NPC “Ukrenergo.”

Energy officials explain that even neighboring buildings may have different outage periods due to the specifics of their connection to the grid. Therefore, Kyiv residents are advised to check the schedule specifically for their address by entering the street and house number.

You can check your individual schedule:

on the DTEK Kyiv Power Grids website;

via the company’s chatbots on Telegram and Viber;

in the “Kyiv Digital” app.

At the same time, schedules may change throughout the day due to Russian attacks, infrastructure damage, accidents, or new orders from Ukrenergo. In the event of a critical electricity shortage, emergency power outages are possible.

Source: DTEK Kyiv Power Grids

Power outage schedules for the Kyiv region on October 11 were previously published.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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