Searches are underway at Kyivteploenergo, and documents related to energy resilience are being seized

On November 6, searches were conducted in the offices and homes of Kyivteploenergo employees as part of an investigation related to projects under the Kyiv Energy Resilience Plan. The company reports that the originals of the design and cost estimate documentation necessary for the implementation of a number of energy projects may have been seized.

According to Kyivteploenergo, the documents pertain, in particular, to the construction of backup power facilities and distributed cogeneration plants for consumers in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and other districts of the capital.

The company emphasizes that the design work has not yet been paid for: funding is scheduled to be provided after its completion. According to company representatives, the certificates of completion have not been signed, and the funds for them have not been transferred.

“Kyivteploenergo” believes that conducting searches under such circumstances may indicate political pressure. The company also drew attention to the difficult conditions for implementing energy projects due to Russian shelling, logistical problems, and a shortage of specialists.

The company emphasized that the situation is particularly critical on the eve of the heating season for millions of Kyiv residents. The staff called on law enforcement to take a fair approach during the investigation and on the media to provide comprehensive coverage of the events.

Source: Kyiv Official Portal

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