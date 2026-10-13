Video: Russian drone strikes office building in Kyiv

In Kyiv's Solomyanskyi District, a drone struck an office building on the 6th floor.

A major fire broke out at the scene.

Once again, Russia is attacking civilian infrastructure in broad daylight. Ordinary offices have once again come under fire from Russian occupiers. An air raid alert is still in effect in Kyiv, and on the left bank, air defense forces are firing at yet another drone.

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Source: Mayor Klitschko

Earlier, following the Russian attack on October 11, power went out in four districts of Kyiv.

Kyiv residents were also warned about the risk of power and water outages and given advice.

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