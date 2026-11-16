The Desnianskyi District is currently experiencing the most problems with the construction of protective structures in Kyiv. Work has come to a complete halt at some sites.

This was stated by the deputy mayor of Kyiv. He also rebuked Maksym Bakhmatov, the head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, who has repeatedly criticized the city government.

According to the official, shelter projects vary greatly—they are designed to accommodate between 300 and 1,200 people—so it is inaccurate to speak of an average cost per facility. Instead, the issue of delays depends directly on the ability to organize the work.

Mondriyevsky noted that the main contractors for the work are the district state administrations; however, last year they returned nearly 800 million hryvnias to the budget that had been allocated for the construction of protective structures.

“Furthermore, there are already examples of construction on certain dual-purpose structures coming to a complete halt, specifically two such projects in the Desnianskyi District (the district is headed by Maksym Bakhmatov, a staunch critic of the city government—‘Glavkom’). “Personnel decisions will need to be made regarding ineffective managers,” emphasized Valentin Mondriyevsky.

Half of the shelters on Kyiv’s official map may be fictitious—Pophenko.

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