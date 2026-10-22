British actress Judi Dench has said that due to worsening eyesight, she can no longer perform on stage, act in plays, appear in films or read. The 91-year-old Oscar winner has lived with age-related macular degeneration since 2012.

Worsening eyesight

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Dench said that the illness has significantly limited her daily life. “I can’t be on stage. I can no longer do a play. I can no longer make a film. I can no longer read,” the actress said.

As RMF24 reports, Dench also has difficulty recognizing faces. According to her, she sometimes approaches the wrong people and nearly hugs them before realizing her mistake.

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Career and memoirs

Judi Dench has more than seven decades of experience working in theatre, television and film. She is known, among other things, for her role as MI6 chief M in James Bond films. In 1999, the actress won an Oscar for her supporting role as Queen Elizabeth I in “Shakespeare in Love.”

Despite her eyesight problems, Dench continues to make public appearances and speak about living with the illness. She noted that radio has always played an important role for her. In a conversation recorded before the release of her memoirs, the actress also recalled meetings with prominent cultural figures and an invitation to lunch from the real head of MI6.

Asked who could play the next James Bond, Dench replied briefly: “I don’t know.” She also said that she loves William Shakespeare’s sonnets for their rhythm, which she compared to the rhythm of a heart.

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