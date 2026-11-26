On November 24, Ukrainian musician and soldier Yurko “Yurkesh” Yurchenko turned 54. To mark his birthday, Anzhelika Rudnytska, founder of “Territory A,” posted on Facebook, recalling the beginning of their collaboration and dispelling long-standing rumors of a romantic relationship with the artist.

Rudnytska explained that she first noticed Yuriy Nechistyak at a song contest hosted by Mykola Mozgovyi. According to her, Mykola Petrovych didn’t like the performer, but she, as a member of the jury, insisted that he be recognized. That’s how their collaboration began.

“I couldn’t find a photo of us together. Today, November 24, is Yuriy Nechistyak’s birthday—the man I first noticed at a song contest hosted by Mykola Mozgovyi. Mykola Petrovych didn’t like him, but I, as a member of the jury, insisted that he be recognized. That’s how our collaboration began. ‘Territory A’ gave the young man a name—both literally and figuratively—recorded countless songs, released albums, shot a series of music videos, and so on,” recalled 56-year-old Rudnytska.

She also commented on the rumors that the media had been spreading for years about her alleged romance with Yurchenko and secret marriages.

“For decades, media gossipmongers have attributed a romance with Yurchenko and secret marriages to me. But these are just rumors and fabrications. There was no romance. And there couldn’t have been. Because I love intelligent men. You can consider this post a response to the ‘greetings’ that Yurchenko addressed to us. Unfortunately, I read them,” she noted.

The reason for this reaction was a recent post by Yurko Yurchenko on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of “Territory A.” In it, the musician mentioned the project, thanked it for its contribution to Ukrainian music, but at the same time expressed some critical remarks.

“...Do I want to congratulate them? No. Remember them? Yes. Thanks for their stance. A place in history. For Ukrainian music. But all sorts of Russian-language artists were also featured on their charts. It happened… Basically—good for them. That’s my trash. Crash. PTSR,” Yurchenko shared.

In addition, the artist recalled that at one time he was called “voiceless” and “an example of bad taste.” According to him, musician Oleg Skrypka once stated that he “would not perform on the same stage with Yurko Yurchenko.”

Despite the criticism, Yurchenko still considers himself, Kuzma Skryabin, and the band “Braty Hadyukiny” to be true legends of Ukrainian music.

The artist dispelled a long-standing rumor about her romantic relationship with the artist.

Earlier, Ukrainian singer and military serviceman Yurko Yurchenko spoke out strongly against the visit to Kyiv of Russian musician Maxim Pokrovsky, the leader of the band Nogu Svelo! The defender also addressed Ukrainians who support the so-called “good Russians.”

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