Bryan Adams criticizes Trump in Lake Ontario song — The Guardian

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams criticized US President Donald Trump in his new song Lake Ontario over his decision to rename Lake Ontario Lake America. In the track, the musician accuses Trump of disrupting peace between people living on the shores of the lake at the Canada-US border, The Guardian reports.

Renaming order

In August, Trump signed an executive order instructing US federal agencies to rename Lake Ontario Lake America. The decision continued the president’s earlier initiative to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America.

In Canada, the initiative was largely mocked. In particular, observers noted that the province of Ontario was named after the lake, not the other way around. In the song’s lyrics, Adams emphasizes the Indigenous origin of the name: according to his lyrics, the Iroquois called the body of water the lake of shining waters, and the name is connected to First Nations peoples, not to an executive order.

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An album about Canada

The song also includes Adams’s suggestion that the renaming may have been a distraction from Trump’s other political problems, including the war in Iran and renewed attention to materials in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Lake Ontario was included on Adams’s upcoming album How’s It Goin’, which the musician described as a love letter to Canada. Work on the project began after a film company proposed that he write a song about Canada’s Atlantic provinces, and it later developed into a thematic album.

The record also includes the song 51st State, released on July 1, Canada Day. In it, Adams spoke out against Trump’s efforts to annex Canada. According to the musician, when he first performed the track in the United States, audiences gave it standing ovations every night.

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