Comedian Giorgio Bracardi dies at age 93 — ANSA English

Comedian, musician and singer Giorgio Bracardi has died at the age of 93. His family announced this on Monday, ANSA English reports. Bracardi gained popularity thanks to the surreal and chaotic characters he created for iconic Italian radio and television shows.

Career in radio and television

The artist achieved his greatest popularity through the radio programme Alto Gradimento, which he created together with Renzo Arbore, Gianni Boncompagni and Mario Marenco. His well-known characters included Scarpatibus, the “Nicaraguan vulture,” and the persistent journalist Max Vinella.

In 1985, Bracardi moved to television, taking part in Arbore's show Quelli della notte. He also appeared on the programme Pronto, chi gioca?, hosted by Enrica Bonaccorti and Giancarlo Magalli. In 1989, the comedian was the host and performer of the show Chiappala chiappala on Rai 2.

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Music and later projects

Giorgio Bracardi was born in Rome on 3 May 1933. He was a pianist, later became a composer and took part in the Sanremo Festival as a songwriter.

In 1995, he moved to Mediaset, where he played Lucio Smentisco, the fictional spokesperson for Silvio Berlusconi, in the satirical programme Striscia la Notizia. In 2001, Bracardi performed on the Rai 2 programme Stracult, and in 2008 he voiced the character Cattivìk in an animated series broadcast by Mediaset.

After suffering a femur fracture last spring, Bracardi had been staying in a care home in Fiano Romano near Rome.

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