The TV series *The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power* is back: details

On November 11, the third season of the fantasy series *The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power* premiered. In this continuation of the story, Middle-earth finds itself on the brink of a massive war, while Sauron continues to consolidate his power.

One of the biggest highlights of the new season is the return of the character Celeborn, played by British actor Jamie Campbell Bower, known for his role as Vekna in the series “Stranger Things.”

What is the series *The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power* about?

Premiere date: November 11, 2026.

Platform: Prime Video.

Genre: fantasy, adventure drama.

Starring: Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Markella Cavanaugh, Daniel Wayman, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Owain Arthur.

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The series *The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power* tells the story of the Second Age of Middle-earth, which takes place thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy. The plot centers on the creation of the magical Rings of Power, the return of the Dark Lord Sauron, and the struggle of the Elves, Dwarves, and Men against the forces of evil.

One of the main characters is the elven warrior Galadriel, played by Morfydd Clark. She tries to expose Sauron’s plans and stop his rise to power, but finds herself caught up in his schemes. The Dark Lord’s actions pose a threat to all of Middle-earth. Sauron is played by Charlie Vickers.

The season two finale featured a massive battle for the elven city of Eregion. Sauron tricked the master smith Celebrimbor into forging the Rings of Power for men, which he eventually seized. Celebrimbor himself perished, and the Elves fled Eregion.

Danger also arose in the underground realm of the dwarves, Khazad-dûm. There, a Balrog—an ancient monster—awakened, and its appearance threatened all the inhabitants of the underground realm.

An important revelation also took place in the story of the mysterious Wanderer. In the final scenes of the second season, he revealed his true identity.

The events of the new episodes unfold five years after the fall of Eregion. Middle-earth is heading toward a massive war, and Sauron’s armies will continue to seize new territories.

The last pockets of resistance will be the Elven kingdoms of Lindon and Rivendell, as well as the underground kingdom of the Dwarves, Khazad-dûm.

Sauron will complete construction of his main stronghold, Barad-dûr. It is there that he will plan to forge the most dangerous artifact in the history of Middle-earth—the One Ring, capable of subjugating the other Rings of Power.

One of the most important storylines will be the return of Celeborn—Galadriel’s husband, who was previously believed to be dead. He will be played by British actor Jamie Campbell Bower. He is known for his role as Vekna in the series *Stranger Things*, as well as for his appearances in the *Twilight* franchise.

J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and Charlotte Brandström—who directed episodes in previous seasons—worked on *The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power*. Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz also joined the team to work on the new episodes.

The series’ first season premiered in 2022, and the second in 2024. In total, the project has attracted over 185 million viewers worldwide.

The third season will consist of eight episodes. The premiere schedule is as follows:

November 11 —the first four episodes;

November 18 — the fifth and sixth episodes;

November 25 — the final two episodes.

Main Cast of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

Morfydd Clark

The British actress plays the role of Galadriel, an Elven warrior who opposes Sauron. Clark is also known for her roles in the films “Saint Maud” and “Dracula.”

Charlie Vickers

The Australian actor plays the Dark Lord Sauron. His other works include the historical series *The Medici*.

Robert Aramayo

The British actor portrays the elf Elrond. He is also known for his role as the young Eddard Stark in the series *Game of Thrones*.

Marcella Cavanaugh

The Australian actress plays the hobbit Nori Brandifoot. Her other works include the series *A Picnic at Hanging Rock*.

Daniel Weyman

The British actor plays the role of the mysterious Stranger, who turns out to be Gandalf. Wayman has also appeared in the TV series *Murder on the Beach* and *Wolf Hall*.

Ismael Cruz Córdoba

The Puerto Rican actor plays the elf warrior Arondir. He is known for his roles in the TV series “Ray Donovan” and “Berlin Station.”

Owen Arthur

The Welsh actor portrays Durin IV, Prince of the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm. He is also known for his work in theater and on television.

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