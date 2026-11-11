59-year-old Russian singer Philip Kirkorov found himself at the center of a scandal after a performance in Tyumen. According to audience members, the artist could barely stand and skipped entire lines in his own songs.

People online speculated that the singer might have been drunk. Videos from the concert quickly spread across social media and sparked a wave of criticism.

The published footage shows that during the concert in Tyumen, Kirkorov had difficulty performing his songs. The singer was staggering, could barely stand, and kept rolling his eyes.

The audience felt that the artist looked more than just tired. His unsteady gait, distant gaze, and behavior on stage led to speculation that he might have been intoxicated.

Some of Kirkorov’s fans called this performance the worst concert they had ever seen. In the comments, they left reviews such as:

“I can say that this is the worst concert I’ve ever been to so far! It’s really a shame that someone has so little respect for their audience”;

“It’s certainly hard to call this a concert. For the first time ever, I actually wanted the concert to end sooner because I was afraid he’d just fall off the stage”;

“A total flop”;

“What’s he on?”;

“When the old man grabbed the mic at the party”;

“Drunk or high.”

Philip Kirkorov himself commented on his condition and attributed his unusual behavior on stage to a high fever.

According to him, after the concert, paramedics helped him come to his senses and get back on his feet. At the same time, the singer assured that the very next day he was ready to “put on a show” for the audience in Tyumen, where he was scheduled to perform again.

Philip Kirkorov supports the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the singer has repeatedly made statements demonstrating his anti-Ukrainian stance.

In addition, the artist has performed multiple times in occupied Crimea and visited territories in the Donetsk region seized by Russian troops.

Earlier, a scandal erupted in the Women’s Tennis Association after a private conversation between U.S. No. 2 Jessica Pegula and her coach regarding Russian tennis player Mira Andreeva was broadcast live.

Another artist used Verka Serduchka’s new Ukrainian-language song “Two Glasses of Prosecco” without permission. The singer’s team reported the unauthorized use of the song and provided details of the incident.

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