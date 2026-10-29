A new national font, Zakon, was unveiled in Ukraine

The national typeface Zakon, developed based on Ukrainian artistic traditions, was unveiled for the first time in Kyiv. The new typeface is designed to reflect the distinctive features of Ukrainian cultural heritage through typography.

“Statehood does not exist solely in the Constitution. It lives in our daily decisions—in the language our children are taught in, the language in which courts render their decisions, and the language in which parliament drafts laws. In the language a military commander gives orders. And even in how the word ‘Ukraine’ appears on an official document. That is why, for me, the introduction of a national typeface signifies the maturity of a state that no longer needs permission from others to be itself. A state that reclaims what is its own, creates something new, and looks confidently toward the future. A state that remembers its past, defends its present, and writes the next pages of its history itself. In the Ukrainian language. In its own voice. Because Ukrainian is the language of the free. And free nations write their own history. Glory to Ukraine!” said Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

It is noted that the development of a national typeface is provided for by Verkhovna Rada Resolution No. 4764-IX of January 2026, “On Strengthening the Role of the Ukrainian Language in the Consolidation of the Ukrainian State.”

“We continue to affirm Ukrainian identity in the visual realm. The creation of a national typeface is an important step toward ensuring that state institutions represent Ukraine through our artistic tradition and contemporary Ukrainian design. The typeface is part of the state’s recognizable image. Through the shape of its letters, it conveys the character of our culture and makes it present in everyday life. We strive for Ukrainian design to shape the image of our state, and for our cultural heritage to become a source of new solutions,” said Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna.

In particular, the initiative aims to develop a distinct visual language for state institutions. After all, fonts of Russian origin—specifically Izhitsa and Petersburg—as well as fonts Cyrillicized by the Russian studio ParaType are still used for certificates, letters of appreciation, diplomas, awards, and plaques.

The font’s design is based on the legacy of six outstanding masters of Ukrainian typography: Heorhii Narbut, Vasyl Krychevskyi, Yakiv Hnizdovskyi, Robert Lisovskyi, Vasyl Khomenko, and Vasyl Chebanik.

The typeface incorporates characteristic features of Ukrainian typography: asymmetrical serifs, diamond-shaped dots above the letters “і” and “ї,” and a distinctive mark above “й” in the tradition of Heorhiy Narbut. Its proportions are also based on the European tradition of classical antiqua typefaces.

The Zakon typeface family consists of three styles: Zakon Text (intended for office work, official documents, and everyday text work), Zakon Decor (designed for the layout of ceremonial documents, awards, and inscriptions), and Zakon Letterpress (intended for printing the original versions of regulatory and legal acts of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine).

The transition to Zakon will take place gradually, without additional costs for the mass replacement of existing signs, forms, and other materials.

You can learn more about the national font, download it, and leave feedback on the website of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine.

This was reported on the Ministry of Culture’s website.

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