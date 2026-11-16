Video: HBO has released the first clip from the Harry Potter series

The 90-second video shows a festive banquet in the Great Hall at Hogwarts featuring Harry, Ron, Dumbledore, and McGonagall.

The lead roles are played by Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Alistair Stout (Ron Weasley), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger).

The premiere of the first season, which will consist of eight episodes, is scheduled for December 25, 2026, on HBO and HBO Max.

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Source: HBO

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has once again found herself at the center of a debate about transgender rights. On October 21, 2026, the author published a new essay in which she confirmed that she has not changed her views on gender identity, criticized transgender activism, and pledged to continue funding legal initiatives to protect women’s rights.

Kit Harington will play Gilderoy Lockhart in the HBO series based on the Harry Potter books, replacing Nicholas Hoult. Holt, who was announced as the lead earlier this month, left the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The trailer for the new Harry Potter series, starring Dominic McLaughlin, garnered 277 million views in the first 48 hours.

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