Zelenskyy awarded the title of People's Artist to three actors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded honorary titles to 16 employees of the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theater in Kyiv. The awards ceremony was timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the theater’s founding, honoring the employees for their contributions to the development of theatrical art, their professional excellence, and their many years of creative work.

Three actors—Yevhen Lunchenko, Andriy Ponomarenko, and Olena Silantieva—received the title of “People’s Artist of Ukraine.” Six other actors were awarded the title of “Honored Artist of Ukraine,” including Dina Andriychuk, Olga Grishina, Iryna Doroshevska, Albert Malik, Kyrylo Parastaev, and Alisa Tunkevych-Nikitina.

Stage director Olga Gavrilyuk received the title of “Honored Artist of Ukraine.” In addition, six employees of the institution were honored with the title “Honored Worker of Culture of Ukraine,” namely Yuriy Bondarenko, Nonna Hrytsiuk, Andriy Duberchak, Alla Muravska, Vadym Nikitin, and Oleksandr Ratushnyi.

The corresponding decree No. 1074/2026 was published on the President’s website.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the initiative to posthumously award musician Andriy Kuzmenko (Kuzma Skryabin) the title of People’s Artist.

An online petition calling for the revocation of the title “Honored Artist of Ukraine” from showman and producer Oleksiy Potapenko (Potap) gathered the 25,000 votes required for consideration in less than a week.

On September 17, the Verkhovna Rada considered the issue of the honorary title held by Oleksiy Potapenko, known as Potap. Lawmakers voted to send a request to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strip the artist of the title “Honored Artist of Ukraine.” The resolution received 198 votes in favor out of the required 226, so it was not adopted.

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