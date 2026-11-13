November 13, 2026 marked the date on which physicist Heinz von Foerster, in a 1960 scientific paper, predicted that a critical threshold of overpopulation would be reached. In his model, he assumed that the world’s population would continue to grow exponentially. As Ars Technica reports, this did not happen: the rate of population growth did not continue to accelerate.

The exponential growth model

In the paper, published in the journal Science, von Foerster accurately described earlier population growth trends but assumed that they would persist in the future. He predicted that the number of people would move toward infinity.

The scientist did not believe that humanity would perish from food shortages, as he expected the problem of food production to be solved. Instead, he foresaw people dying because of overpopulation. Some researchers called the paper’s conclusions nonsensical and plainly absurd shortly after it was published. The baby boom began to fade a few years after the paper’s publication, and the global population did not continue to grow along an exponential trajectory.

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Why the forecast lost accuracy

Mathematical biologist Joel Cohen of Rockefeller University and Columbia University told Popular Science that the peak population growth rate occurred in the early 1960s. In his assessment, von Foerster’s model matched reality only until the demographic picture changed.

Historian Alan MacEachern of Western University noted that von Foerster’s calculations were for a time more accurate than the forecasts of most demographers, including in the 1970s and 1980s. From around 1993, the actual population began to lag behind the projections. Today, the global fertility rate is slightly less than half its 1960 level.

Von Foerster also did not foresee the effects of rising life expectancy and a sharp decline in child mortality. Ars Technica notes that predictions of the end of the world have repeatedly appeared in religious, astrological, and scientific theories, but none of them has come true.

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