In the United States, 53 newly elected House Democrats said they would not take part in an orientation program for new members of Congress at Harvard University next month if doing so required crossing a strikers’ picket line. In a letter to the university administration, the lawmakers also linked their position to support for unions and collective bargaining, UPI reports.

Letter to Harvard administration

The letter was addressed to Harvard President Alan Garber, Jacob Watts, director of programs and events at the Harvard Kennedy School, and University Provost John Manning. The bipartisan program for newly elected members of Congress has been held since 1972; more than 800 lawmakers have taken part in it since then.

Those who publicly expressed support for the workers include Representatives-elect Sam Forstag, Claire Valdez and Bob Brooks. Forstag said that a university with a $68 billion endowment can provide workers with a living wage.

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Strike and negotiations

Harvard’s graduate student union, affiliated with the United Auto Workers, represents more than 4,000 workers among graduate and undergraduate students. They have been on strike since late October. Contract negotiations began in March 2025.

The union is seeking higher pay and benefits, protections for foreign workers, and an independent mechanism for reviewing complaints of workplace harassment and discrimination. Members of Harvard Academic Workers, who have been negotiating their first contract for more than two years, also recently held a weeklong strike.

Harvard Deputy Provost Jessica Soban said that the graduate student union agreed last week to university-proposed mediation, and negotiations continued on the day of the lawmakers’ statement. According to her, the university presented an updated pay proposal for doctoral research assistants and teaching fellows, who account for about 60% of the union’s membership.

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