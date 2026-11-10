Abbas said Netanyahu trusted Sinwar — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, Ra’am party chairman and Knesset member Mansour Abbas said that during a meeting in 2021, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told him that he trusted Yahya Sinwar, who was then the leader of Hamas. Abbas said this in an interview with N12, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Meeting in 2021

According to Abbas, the conversation took place at the official residence on Balfour Street during Operation Guardian of the Walls. He claims that Netanyahu told him: “Yahya Sinwar and I understand each other.” Abbas added that he was stunned by these words.

Also, according to Abbas, during the same meeting Netanyahu mentioned a message he had received from Sinwar and asked: “Didn’t you see what he sent me?”

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Message about a calculated risk

Abbas said that before this conversation, he did not know about Sinwar’s letter to Netanyahu, which contained the phrase “calculated risk.” According to the publication, the message was written in Hebrew and conveyed through intermediaries as part of contacts aimed at reaching agreements in the Gaza Strip.

Abbas criticized Netanyahu’s actions and said that he “trusted Yahya Sinwar, slept peacefully at night, and neglected the security of the citizens of the State of Israel.” He also said that he considers it necessary to testify about this conversation before a state commission of inquiry into the events of October 7.

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