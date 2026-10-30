In Nepal, the Bar Association called for an investigation into Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma and Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal after information emerged about their connection with Inam Sapkota. He was detained on September 27, and The Kathmandu Post describes Sapkota as a possible intermediary.

According to the publication, investigators are examining Sapkota's contacts with serving and former judges, senior police officials, lawmakers and government representatives. Earlier, information emerged about his ties to former Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and dismissed Armed Police Force Deputy Inspector General Banshiraj Dahal.

Correspondence regarding the Gupta case

Nepalese newspaper Naya Patrika published details of WhatsApp correspondence between Phuyal and Sapkota concerning the case of Rohit Gupta, former director of Himalayan Reinsurance. Sapkota sent the justice a screenshot concerning a habeas corpus petition and asked him to stop it and dismiss the petition, claiming that the prime minister was allegedly interested in the matter.

Later, Phuyal told Sapkota that the panel of which he was a member had found insufficient grounds for Gupta's continued detention and ordered his release on bail of 20 million Nepalese rupees. After that, the justice suggested meeting the following day at Hotel Himalaya in Pulchowk.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Phuyal acknowledged that he had replied to Sapkota's messages and met with him. According to his version, Sapkota sent messages allegedly related to the prime minister's position, and after suspicions arose, he and other justices passed information about the contacts to the prime minister's secretariat. Phuyal also stated that the published materials reflect only part of the circumstances.

Information about possible transfers

Separately, materials about alleged money transfers mentioning Sharma, lawmaker Bishwaraj Pokharel and Banshiraj Dahal spread on social media. They refer to contributions totaling 198,333 in an unspecified currency over three months, as well as a request for an additional transfer of $7,500.

Sharma denied any involvement with Sapkota, the mentioned individuals or the described financial transactions. He stated that he does not know these people, had no direct or indirect contacts with them, and did not meet them. The Kathmandu Post notes that the materials circulating publicly may have been obtained by police from Sapkota's phone, but these claims are not established facts.

The Nepal Bar Association stressed that the reports must be verified on the basis of evidence, impartially and transparently. The organization stated that if violations are established, accountability must follow regardless of position, and if the allegations are not confirmed, the conclusions should protect people's reputations and the authority of judicial institutions.

Read us on