Irish band U2 played an intimate concert in the South Tank space at Tate Modern in London, United Kingdom, where it performed classic tracks and presented songs from its new album Carnaval De Luz. The show was recorded for the BBC, NME reports.

New songs and classic repertoire

The performance took place on November 3 before a small audience that included fans of the band, students from arts institutions and invited guests. Among them were musician Noel Gallagher, London Mayor Sadiq Khan and director Richard Curtis.

The concert took place against the backdrop of 77 Million Paintings, a work by U2’s longtime producer and musician Brian Eno. The band opened the set with The Unforgettable Fire, which it had not performed live since 2018, and also played Bad, MLK, Pride (In The Name Of Love), One and Beautiful Day.

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During the show, U2 performed the new tracks Can’t Stop Us Now and The Greatest Show On Earth live for the first time. The setlist also included COEXIST (I Will Bless The Lord At All Times?) from the recent EP Easter Lily, produced by Eno.

Brian Eno’s appearance and BBC broadcast

The evening concluded with With Or Without You. Lead singer Bono stepped into the audience, invited Brian Eno onto the stage, and viewers thanked the musician and producer by chanting his surname.

The concert will be shown on BBC Two at the end of November as part of a themed evening dedicated to U2. On November 30, the recording will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds; the broadcast will be supplemented by new interviews with the band members. Carnaval De Luz is due to be released on November 13 and will become U2’s first full-length collection of new material since 2017.

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