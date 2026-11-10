The US Senate voted 73 to 25 to support a procedural advance of the bipartisan Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, aimed at speeding up the construction of energy and other infrastructure facilities. The vote cleared the way for further consideration of the document in the Senate in the coming weeks, The Hill reports.

What the initiative provides for

The bill is intended to simplify project implementation while making it more difficult to challenge projects in court on environmental grounds. The document is also intended to limit the ability of states and the US Environmental Protection Agency to block certain projects in advance. As the outlet notes, such mechanisms had previously delayed, among other things, fossil fuel and mineral extraction projects.

Democratic Party supporters say the initiative could benefit the climate and consumers. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said that, in his assessment, the bill could save consumers about $60–$80 per month, prevent emissions of 1.5–1.8 gigatons of greenhouse gases, increase wind power capacity by 25%, solar power capacity by 28%, and energy storage capacity by 70%.

Disputes over wind power

President Donald Trump said during the vote that he would not approve new wind projects, although he had previously called on the Senate to support the document. According to him, the bill had not yet been finalized. The Trump administration’s opposition to renewable energy projects, primarily wind projects, was one of the key issues in the negotiations.

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The document contains provisions intended to make it more difficult for presidential administrations to revoke permits that have already been issued. Project developers will also be able to sue the government over unequal treatment of different types of energy sources. Supporters of the bill also emphasize simplifying the construction of power transmission lines and requiring data centers to pay at least a fair share of electricity costs and the infrastructure needed for their operation.

Objections from environmental and tribal organizations

Leading environmental organizations and groups representing tribes opposed the bill. The Sierra Club said that speeding up approvals for clean energy and electricity transmission is important, but that the proposed approach weakens protections for water and wildlife and narrows the ability of communities and tribes to influence project decisions. Tribal representatives also said that the document could undermine tribal sovereignty, limit consultations, and endanger sacred sites and cultural resources.

Senators Sheldon Whitehouse, Martin Heinrich, Shelley Moore Capito, and Mike Lee reached a compromise on the bill. If the Senate gives final approval to the document, it will be sent to the House of Representatives, where it has significant support from Republicans and several Democrats. At the same time, some progressive and other Democratic lawmakers are expected to vote against it.

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